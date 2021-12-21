THE Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling new car so far this year, according to the latest new car sales and registration figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

38,306 Corsas have been registered so far this year with the all-electric Corsa-e also one of the best-selling all-electric models in its segment, as the brand continues its electric vehicle expansion with the goal of offering an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024. Vauxhall will offer only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “As a British brand, we’re delighted to see the Corsa as UK’s best-selling new car and, with electric sales continuing to grow at a rapid pace, we’re proud to see the Corsa-e and our electric line-up help drive Britain to a more sustainable motoring future.”

Customers can purchase new models using the Vauxhall Online Store, which brings the new car shopping experience to the comfort of buyers’ homes. Motorists can arrange a live video viewing of a vehicle via the Vauxhall Virtual Showroom and proceed to the Online Store to configure their new model, personalise finance payments and place an order – all from the comfort and safety of home.

The fifth generation Corsa is available with a fully-electric powertrain alongside a choice of powerful and efficient petrol or diesel engines. The zero-emissions-in-use Corsa-e has a 209-mile WLTP range, affordable price and fun driving dynamics.

Available to buyers across its electric car and van range, including Corsa-e, Vauxhall’s new Plug & Go offer includes a free home charging unit, eight years’ roadside assistance and battery warranty, a free six-month BP Pulse subscription and three years’ free servicing. The Plug & Go offer helps remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplifies the EV ownership experience.