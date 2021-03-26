EVERYONE is fed up with lockdown now and with sun beginning to shine, we’re all counting the days until we can be heading out on holiday in the great outdoors again.

With Staycations all the rage this year, thousands of Brits will be packing up the car for a camping, caravan or motorhome trip, and these great Snuggy’s could well be a must have to ensure the whole family stays nice and cosy on those cooler evenings.

The Snuggy is an oversized hoodie that’s perfect for keeping warm on cool mornings and evenings – and is great for a quick throw-on for those pesky night time trips to the loo!

They are available for adults, kids and even your pooch can have a Snuggy, so they don’t have to be left out and will be able to keep just as warm as their owners on a chilly evening!

As well as on the campsite, these cosy accessories are great to wear at home too and come in a variety of colours, so there’s something for everyone.

They look well made and feel lovely, with the soft fleecy materials keeping you surprisingly warm – even if you’re just enjoying a night in by the telly watching your favourite movie.

They are available in five different colours at www.snuggy.shop, and with options for adults (£59.99), children (£34.99) and even your canine companions (£22.99), its soft flannel fleece exterior and sherpa fleece interior make it the ultimate in campsite cosy comfort.

You can even get a huge Snuggy pod to go on top of your bed, or Snuggy socks to keep your feet warm – from experience, I know how useful they could be in the middle of a freezing night when the temperature drops!

With the camping countdown now on, a Snuggy is the perfect cosy accessory to ensure you’re the envy of the campsite – when they finally reopen and we’re all allowed out to play again!