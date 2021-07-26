Ducati celebrates best ever June as sales boom

DUCATI is celebrating its best June ever after selling 8,598 units sold worldwide. This is the icing on the cake for the brand which is enjoying strong and sustained growth. The first six months of 2021 were particularly encouraging for Ducati, which delivered 34,485 motorcycles to enthusiasts, recording an increase of + 43% over 2020 and + 9% over the same period of 2019.

The order portfolio (motorcycles to be delivered) is the highest ever recorded by the company at the end of the first half, with + 63% compared to the same period in 2020 and a growth of + 284% compared to 2019.



Francesco Milicia, (pictured right) VP Global Sales Director Ducati: “The month of June was the best-ever for the company, confirming the positive trend that began with the excellent second half of 2020 and with the significant growth in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the great complexity recorded in the supply sector and transport, with delays in deliveries and a scarcity of various raw materials, and the difficulties generated by the many lockdowns experienced in these first six months of 2021 in various parts of the world, Ducati recorded truly significant growth, exceeding pre-Covid values by almost 10%. The order portfolio is also excellent, demonstrating the fact that enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding more and more”.



The robust growth is led by Australia (+ 82%), Italy (+ 55%) which confirms itself as the top market with 6,071 motorcycles, Japan (+ 53%) and North America (+ 51%).



The bikes most delivered to Ducatisti are the Multistrada V4, the first motorcycle in the world equipped with front and rear radar, the Ducati Scrambler 800 driven by the success of the Nightshift and Icon Dark versions and the Streetfighter V4, the super-naked Ducati par excellence, modern and technological.



Excellent numbers are also being recorded for the new Monster, which arrived on the market in April. Characterized by brilliant and easy-to-manage performance, it is a concentration of fun thanks to its lightness, a nimble and intuitive chassis and state-of-the-art electronic equipment.



Ducati is present in over 90 countries around the world with 769 dealers. The new Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel”, which draws inspiration from the “Materic” concept presented at Design Week in Milan and the Hypermotard 950 SP in the new dynamic livery that recalls the racing world, have just arrived in Ducati dealers.

The company also introduced some stylish new summer jackets into its range in June – read more here.

