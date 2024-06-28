Karcher pressure washer and T-Racer surface cleaner review: Having the right tools for the jobs always makes those jobs easier, as DAVID HOOPER has been finding out when it came to a spot of patio and car cleaning

If you’re thinking of buying a new pressure washer, the name Karcher has to be one of the first that comes to mind as one of the most popular brands on sale in the UK today.

When my old Model gave up the ghost, I was more than happy to go for an upgraded replacement from the same brand, and was particularly drawn to the patio cleaning attachment as it is that time of year, when the barbecues come out and friends come round for sunny Sunday socials – if it ever stops raining long enough to take the covers off the patio furniture!

I chose this Karcher K7 model which comes with a spray lance, Plug ‘n’ Clean detergent application for cleaning your cars or patios, a telescopic handle, an integrated water filter, and a water cooled motor, which stops the machine overheating during long periods of use.

It has a powerful 2,800W motor which provides a water flow rate of 550 litres per hour, but the pressure can be adjusted from 20-180 bar. Unlike lesser models, the K7 comes with 10m of hose, which makes working your way around cars or patios much easier as you don’t have to keep moving the pressure washer, as I did with my old one.

Although it comes with comprehensive instructions, it is not hard to work out how to connect the water pipe to the handle and then to the machine and connect the other attachments as required. So within minutes of opening the box I was ready to go with the water connected and the pressure washer plugged into the power supply.

My first task was car cleaning, and the variable power lance is a big improvement on my previous machine which was either on or off. With the Verio power spray by simply twisting the end of the nozzle, you can adjust it from a soft spray that you could water your plants with, to a powerful jet, which will shift just about any kind of dirt, and is great for cleaning your car wheels

That with the barbecue season approaching, my main task was to attack the patio and pathways which have not been cleaned for a couple of years and were looking particularly grubby.

The T-Racer Surface Cleaner surface cleaning attachment is an optional extra, but is easy to use and does an excellent job without splattering water everywhere you don’t want it! The high-pressure jets which clean the patio are contained within the head unit, so you simply use it like a brush over the areas to be cleaned, moving steadily backwards and forwards a couple of times as the colour of your patio slabs is restored to its original finish.

I particularly liked the large buttons which can be used to select a spray jet in front of the T-Racer which drives the excess water, and dirt away from the machine towards the drain which was brilliant for cleaning up after you finish each section of patio.

It was quick and easy to use and the finished results were excellent. The K7 with the T-Racer Surface Cleaner really made light work of the job I was dreading, and I also put it to good use on my parents’ patio in their garden after my dad had struggled with his old machine to clean the drive at the front of their house.

The Karcher K7 comes with a long electrical cable and an even longer hose, which is great for working in a large area, but is prone to twisting itself into knots, which can become a bit of a nuisance.

The electrical cable can be rolled up when not in use and stored on the machine, but when you use the telescopic extending handle to manoeuvre the machine, the water hose in particular can fall off and become trapped under the wheels, but take the time to put it all away properly, and it is a very usable unit which stores neatly away in your garage.

I am impressed with the Karcher K7 and the T-Racer Surface Cleaner – both look and feel like quality products, and I’m sure they will be put to good use for years to come. They might not be the cheapest products on the market, but they are quality.

As with most things in life, you get what you pay for, and in my book, Karcher products are worth the investment.

For more information on the Karcher range of products, pricing, or to order, visit the website https://www.kaercher.com/uk or click here for some more Gadgets and Accessories reviews