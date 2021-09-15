CHANGES are being made to the Citroen Berlingo MPV line up with a new look to the interior and the removal of the Flair trim from the range.

Coming into effect on internal combustion engine versions of the model, the latest updates arrive in October with a focus on the popular Rip Curl trim that has become increasingly prominent in the UK line-up.

The Berlingo will now be fitted with a 10-inch digital driver’s display on most Rip Curl and Flair XTR versions, with PureTech 130 eight-speed automatic versions now featuring the new e-Toggle drive selector first seen on the latest C4 hatchback.

Prices will start from £22,135 for PureTech 110 models in Feel trim and top out from £26,290 at high specification Flair XTR level.

The Feel PureTech 110 manual XL version is also deleted from the range.

A new e-Berlingo 100 per cent electric model is due for release before the end of the year and will be available in Feel and Flair XTR trim in both standard and long bodystyles.

It will be capable of up to 174 miles from a single charge and will be priced from £29,575 after the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant has been applied.