PRICES and specifications for the updated new Kodiaq SUV have been announced by Skoda.

The revised range, which arrives in the UK in July, introduces a host of design and specification improvements along with new engine options and upgraded assistance systems.

Prices for the facelifted Kodiaq start from £27,650 for the entry-level SE five-seat model and top out from £41,720 for high specification Laurin and Klement models before range topping vRS cars arrive later. Prices for those are still to be announced.

The facelifted Kodiaq features a new front that incorporates a more upright six-sided radiator grille and new, higher bonnet.

The bumpers have been redesigned to give a sharper appearance while the central air intake has been widened. SE and SE L trims add aluminium-effect trim on the front and rear apron that give the Kodiaq an even more rugged, adventurous feel.

The front lights are also new with shallower headlights which use LED technology as standard with state-of-the-art LED Matrix lights standard from SE L trim upwards.

The rear bumper has been updated with distinctive diffuser while the tailgate features a new spoiler that extends further towards the back of the car. The rear light units use LED technology and have a narrower and more chiselled shape than before.

Inside, a new two-spoke steering wheel is standard on all new Kodiaq models, with the SportLine and vRS variants featuring a sportier three-spoke wheel. There is also a new wireless phone charging set up available on certain models.

The revised Kodiaq comes with five engine options – three petrol and two diesels. As before, DSG transmissions and four-wheel drive are available on selected models.

All Kodiaq engines are part of the new EVO line, which have an emphasis on efficiency.

A new 2.0 TSI 245ps unit will be used in the vRS model. This engine is 60kg lighter than the 2.0 TDI it replaces while the new DSG transmission is 5.2kg lighter than the previous gearbox.

As before, the vRS model is fitted with four-wheel drive as standard. The vRS model pricing will be announced at a later date.

On the technology front there are new assistance systems including an updated adaptive cruise control function and a new emergency braking system that can detect both pedestrians and cyclists.

As part of the car’s proactive passenger protection, new radar sensors at the back prepares the vehicle and its occupants for the risk of a collision from behind.

The facelifted Kodiaq will be available in five familiar trim levels; SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K and vRS.

SE models can be had in both five and seven seat layouts with all other models in the range featuring seven seats as standard.

Prices for the mid-range SE L versions start from £31,895 and £35,805 for the Sportline models.

The Kodiaq is the largest of Skoda’s three SUVs and sits above the Kamiq and Karoq in the Czech company’s current line up.

For more information visit https://www.skoda.co.uk/new-cars/kodiaq/se

