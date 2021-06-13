BMW M4 Convertible joins line-up

BMW M4 Convertible
BMW M4 Convertible joins range of high performance sports cars.

A HIGH performance open top version of BMW’s M4 will be on the road later in the year with the arrival of the Bavarian car maker’s new M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive.

Priced from £81,915 the car is powered by a 3.0-litre six cylinder inline twin turbo engine developing 510 horsepower.

Performance figures are a 0 to 62mph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, a maximum restricted to 155mph and average fuel consumption of 27.7mpg with best emissions of 231g/km.

Production is due to begin in July and the launch of the convertible follows BMW M3 Competition saloon and BMW M4 Competition coupe.

Design features on the M4 soft top include a new panel bow in the roof and the cabin is big enough to seat four.

BMW M4 Convertible

BMW’s Air Collar system is fitted for front seat occupants and the new style roof can be operated on the move at speeds of up to 31mph taking 18 seconds to open or close.

Minimum boot space is 300 litres – an increase of 80 litres over previous designs – and luggage room increases to 385 litres with the roof closed.

Other design features include flared wheel arches, M side gills integrated into the front side panels and extended side sills. At the rear, quad exhausts are sited either side of a specially designed diffuser.

An M Carbon exterior package is also available as an option, while the retrofit options from the BMW M Performance Parts range provide further scope for individualisation.

Standard equipment includes three-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting with ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon hi-fi and BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional system with a fully digital display.

new driving assistance features include a steering and lane control assistant complete with active navigation function – which are part of the optional driving assistant professional set up.

Customers can choose from a variety of optional packages – Comfort, M Carbon, Visibility, Technology Plus, M Pro and Ultimate.

Have a look at our review of one of BMW’s biggest selling models

BMW M4 Convertible
BMW M4 Convertible

Gadgets & Accessories

Quad Lock review – A clever and secure solution for when you need to mount your phone… anywhere!

Snuggy review: Cosy camping accessories for those chilly evenings

Michelin Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – a must-have for bikers

TomTom sat nav is still a ‘must-have’ for bikers with a sense of adventure and a love of touring

Quechua Air Seconds 4.1 Xl Family Camping Tent road test and review

You may have missed

Mazda electric SUV charges in

BMW M4 Convertible joins line-up

Land Rover Defender Hard Top road test review

Audi e-tron road test review – charge up for electric tour de force

Skoda reveals new Kodiaq prices and specs