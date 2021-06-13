BMW M4 Convertible joins line-up

A HIGH performance open top version of BMW’s M4 will be on the road later in the year with the arrival of the Bavarian car maker’s new M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive.

Priced from £81,915 the car is powered by a 3.0-litre six cylinder inline twin turbo engine developing 510 horsepower.

Performance figures are a 0 to 62mph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, a maximum restricted to 155mph and average fuel consumption of 27.7mpg with best emissions of 231g/km.

Production is due to begin in July and the launch of the convertible follows BMW M3 Competition saloon and BMW M4 Competition coupe.

Design features on the M4 soft top include a new panel bow in the roof and the cabin is big enough to seat four.

BMW’s Air Collar system is fitted for front seat occupants and the new style roof can be operated on the move at speeds of up to 31mph taking 18 seconds to open or close.

Minimum boot space is 300 litres – an increase of 80 litres over previous designs – and luggage room increases to 385 litres with the roof closed.

Other design features include flared wheel arches, M side gills integrated into the front side panels and extended side sills. At the rear, quad exhausts are sited either side of a specially designed diffuser.

An M Carbon exterior package is also available as an option, while the retrofit options from the BMW M Performance Parts range provide further scope for individualisation.

Standard equipment includes three-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting with ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon hi-fi and BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional system with a fully digital display.

new driving assistance features include a steering and lane control assistant complete with active navigation function – which are part of the optional driving assistant professional set up.

Customers can choose from a variety of optional packages – Comfort, M Carbon, Visibility, Technology Plus, M Pro and Ultimate.

