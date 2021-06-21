MINI Electric Pacesetter to be safety car for Formula E races

MINI Formula E pace car
MINI Formula E pace car

MINI is to show the sporty potential of electric power with a special model that is to be the new safety car for this year’s Formula E race series.

The MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW is based on the zero emission electric MINI released last year.

The car will make its debut in Rome on April 10 where it will be seen at the second event of the Formula E 2021 season.

With radical styling and lightweight design the Pacesetter has a 0 to 62 acceleration time of 6.7 seconds – more than half a second quicker than the standard MINI Electric.

It uses the same powertrain as the MINI Electric which produces 135kW but has more mid-range torque which enables it to sprint from 0 to 37mph in 3.6 seconds compared to the 3.9 seconds of the standard car.

Bernd Korber, head of MINI, said: “We have already shown how well driving fun and electric mobility go together with the MINI Electric.

“However, the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW goes at least a step further and blends the performance character of the John Cooper Works brand with electric mobility.”

And although the Pacesetter is designed solely for its race track role, Korber dropped a strong hint a production variant may be in the wings.

“This extreme version of the MINI Electric has been developed as the Safety Car in the Formula E, so is clearly not intended for use on public roads,” he added. “But it does reveal one of the directions we could take with the electrification of the JCW brand. For me, the message is clear: electrification and John Cooper Works are a good fit.”

Gadgets & Accessories

Quad Lock review – A clever and secure solution for when you need to mount your phone… anywhere!

Snuggy review: Cosy camping accessories for those chilly evenings

Michelin Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – a must-have for bikers

TomTom sat nav is still a ‘must-have’ for bikers with a sense of adventure and a love of touring

Quechua Air Seconds 4.1 Xl Family Camping Tent road test and review

You may have missed

MINI Electric Pacesetter to be safety car for Formula E races

Bentley Bentayga gets the S treatment

Mazda electric SUV charges in

BMW M4 Convertible joins line-up

Land Rover Defender Hard Top road test review