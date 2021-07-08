Citroen and Peugeot reveal electric Relay and Boxer van prices

FRENCH brands Peugeot and Citroen have announced prices for their new all-electric large vans which will have a range of up to 139 miles on a full charge.

Both the Citroen e-Relay and the Peugeot e-Boxer will be priced from £49,335 excluding VAT but including the plug-in vehicle grant.

The line ups for the two vehicles will top out at £59,750 after the grant support for Window Vans powered by 70kWh battery packs.

Entry-level models will have a lower output 37kWh battery which has a lower range of 73 miles in panel van format.

All other versions have the bigger battery which gives greater range and powers a 120 horsepower motor.

A full charge from a 7kW wallbox unit will take six and 12 hours respectively for the 37kWh and 70kWh versions.

All internal load volumes are identical to equivalent diesel vans offered in both the Citroen and Peugeot ranges.

The electric charging port is located to the rear of the passenger door on the nearside.