A FLAT tyre can leave you feeling… well, deflated, but this handy pump is ideal for getting you going again – and for charging your phone.

Great for cyclists – it will fit into a water bottle carrier – or motorcyclists, it could really get you out of trouble if you should be unlucky enough to get a puncture.

We took one on a recent trip to Scotland where it proved its worth for topping up our tyre pressures on our bikes, and for charging mobile phones. There’s even a handy torch built in.

Launched recently by Ring Automotive, this new RTC2000 does not need to be operated via a 12V socket. Instead, it operates from a rechargeable lithium battery,. This flexibility means it can be used for cars, motorbikes, scooters, bicycles, air beds and sports balls.

Featuring a built-in LED light and digital display with four programmable settings, Ring’s portable tyre inflator is the latest product addition to its award-winning RTC Tyre Inflator range.

It will inflate a tyre from flat, but the real benefit is its ability to top up the pressure in tyres quickly, wherever you are. 3mins to inflate between 25psi-35psi. It can fully inflate a bike tyre in 2mins.

Being rechargeable, means that the Lithium battery can be used as a portable powerbank for charging mobile devices.

The compact and lightweight design enables it to be stored in a glove box or a bag easily.

The recommended retail price for the pump is £49.99.

For further information about Ring and its full product range, visit: www.ringautomotive.com