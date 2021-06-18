A SPORTY version of the Bentley Bentayga SUV has been revealed and the car comes with more muscular looks as well as a top speed of 180mph.

The Bentayga S is the latest version of Bentley’s benchmark luxury SUV, designed and engineered in the UK and manufactured in Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe.

It joins the standard V8 version, a plug-in hybrid option and the higher powered W12 Bentayga Speed and will be priced from £179,600.

With sport suspension and 542hp coming from its V8 engine the Bentayga S has a 0 to 60 acceleration time of 4.4 seconds and will be available with a four, five or seven seat cabin configuration.

It is the first time the company has used an S designation on the Bentayga since its launch in 2015 and it comes with an active chassis as well as stiffer dampers to help its dynamics.

On a full tank the Bentayga S has a range of 406 miles with an official fuel return of 18.5mpg and emissions of 294g/km.

A new sports exhaust is included as standard and the car’s torque vectoring set up has been recalibrated to help responsiveness when cornering.

The Bentayga S has a range of special exterior features, including new 22-inch wheels with three finishes, innovative ‘S’ badges positioned on the lower edge of the front doors, and Blackline Specification as standard.

It also has a larger rear spoiler, gloss black side sills and lower bumpers, front and rear with dark tint lenses to headlamps and tail lamps, black door mirrors and black split oval tailpipes.

Like the range-topping Bentayga Speed the S has a fully digital driver’s information panel with pronounced dial graphics that have been designed akin to high-end chronographs.

The car’s display screen can be viewed in either Classic or Expanded format. In Classic, the display shows the traditional two-dial design of speedometer and tachometer.

In Expanded mode the right dial is replaced with an area for maps and media information.