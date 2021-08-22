Focus ST gets Mountune performance upgrade

A MOUNTUNE performance kit has been developed for the latest Ford Focus ST giving the hot hatch even more grunt.

The m365 upgrade – which starts from £689 including VAT – boosts the car’s peak power to 365ps and takes the torque to 560Nm – a rise of 85ps and 140Nm over standard.

Developed by Moutune’s engineering team the kit has no impact on UK MOT emissions test for cars more than three years old.

Mountune’s latest kit for the Focus ST is a second-stage modular upgrade, taking the original m330 upgrade to higher power and torque outputs across the whole rev-range.

David Mountain, Mountune managing director, said: “Ford has done a great job with the stock ST and what we have done with this m365 upgrade kit is to fully optimise the calibration with our newly engineered low-back pressure exhaust hardware – this means maximum performance is available throughout the rev-range and it’s now a seriously fast car, which is also great fun to drive, too.”

The upgrade is delivered by Mountune’s Bluetooth OBD dongle and SMARTflash app running on any smartphone or tablet which includes four interchangeable calibrations – m365 performance, m330 performance, stock performance and anti-theft.

Focus ST owners wishing to install the m365, should purchase the m365 mTune SMARTflash upgrade, complete with Bluetooth OBD interface, as well as the Mountune three-inch high-flow downpipe with sports catalyst, the new Mountune Sport GPF and high-flow panel filter.

Mountune, which is based in Essex, has been producing tuning kits for fast Fords for use on the road and the track for more than 40 years.

For more information, visit www.mountunestore.com