KIA reveals Boardmasters Edition Soul

KIA has revealed the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition, a ‘recycled’ pre-production car saved from the crusher to instead live out its days on the beach.

Reimagined exclusively for surfers, the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition is a special one-off car created to mark the launch of Boardmasters 2021 in Cornwall.

Kia UK is the automotive partner for the major surfing and music festival, which takes place across two sites on the Cornish coast – music at Watergate Bay and surf competitions on Fistral Beach.

Boardmasters took place in August where Kia exhibited the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition throughout the event.

This is the second time Kia UK has rescued a pre-production vehicle from the scrap heap to create something radically different.

It follows in the footsteps of the Stinger GT420, which was first revealed in 2019 as a one-off track car.