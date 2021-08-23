THE Lamborghini Countach has been crowned the all-time favourite pin-up poster car among followers of The British Motor Show.

The striking Lambo was the most popular poster car of the show’s Facebook followers, closely pursued by the Ferrari Testarossa and Porsche 959.

But there were some oddball respondents, too – one of the show’s fans had an MG Maestro on his bedroom wall, another had a Fiat Uno 55S and for one respondent it was the Leyland Roadrunner truck that took pride of place.

British Motor Show chief Andy Entwistle said: “Of course, this was just a bit of fun, but it seems that around one in five car fans have had a Countach Blu-Tacked above their bed, and it’s that love of cars that really drives the passion behind The British Motor Show.

“It’s also evocative of the cars at the show as well, as alongside halls of shiny new metal we’ve got classics and supercars. I’m not sure we can rustle up a Leyland Truck, though.”

The British Motor Show runs from August 19-22 and admission is £18.50, or £37 for a family of four.