Drivers get six-month emergency MOT extension due to Coronavirus

DRIVERS who may be concerned about getting an MOT during the coronavirus crisis have been given a six-month reprieve.

The Government has granted car owners a six-month exemption from MOT testing,

which means vehicles due an MOT before then must still take it.

The exemption “will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine,” the Government said.

The exemption will apply to cars, motorcycles and vans, but owners were warned that vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.

Garages will remain open for essential repair work while drivers will face prosecution if they’re caught driving unsafe vehicles.

“We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID19 are able to do so,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

The Department for Transport said the move won’t hit any insurance claims during the period because they will be effectively extending MOT certificates meaning they will remain valid for insurance purposes.

The new law take effect for 12 months. It is not being introduced immediately because the government said it must ensure regulations are legally sound before coming into force which means there will be a short consultation with key organisations before next Monday.

However, drivers will still need to get their vehicle tested until the new regulations come into place if they need to travel.

However, if someone is unable to get an MOT that is due because they are self isolating, the Department for Transport said it is working with insurers and the police to ensure people are not unfairly penalised for things out of their control.

Practical driving tests and annual testing for lorries, buses and coaches have already been suspended for up to three months.