Subaru Solterra EV road test review: Late to the EV party, but now on a charge, DAVID HOOPER is impressed with the Subaru’s Solterra.

WHILE Subaru may have been a little late to the electric vehicle party, they are now on a charge with their Solterra – a high spec, quality SUV which looks and feels impressively premium inside and out.

The Solterra name comes from the Latin words for Sun and Earth which, the company says, represents its commitment to delivering traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.

The Solterra is the latest offering from its partnership with Toyota, which has seen the two companies previously combine their talents to produce the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GT86, both of which are among my favourite sporty coupes.

This latest collaboration sees Toyota’s inspirationally named BZ4X share its underpinnings with the Solterra, although with Subaru being a performance brand, all the Solterra models come with an all-wheel-drive system as standard which is permanently engaged on all four wheels.

With a range of up to 288 miles, the Solterra features the S-Pedal Drive and regenerative braking which can be adjusted via paddle switches on the steering wheel. This allows the driver to personalise the regenerative braking system depending on how much “engine braking” you prefer.

The AWD system includes a Dual-Function X-Mode which allows the driver to select Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes to get you out of sticky situations, as well as Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for when the going becomes a little less predictable than normal.

The Solterra’s suspension and steering have been modified which gives it a heavier steering feel and a firmer but supple suspension setup and it also has an additional “Power” mode for improved throttle response, which I have to say, I quite enjoyed, even if it didn’t do much for the battery’s range.

Customers have two models to choose from, both of which are well equipped, Limited and Touring, while the former comes with 18in wheels, the Touring model gets 20in rims and adds other luxuries like a panoramic roof with electric sunblind, leather trim, electric seats, wireless phone charging and an eight speaker audio system with a subwoofer, which sounds excellent! Both versions come with city proof wheel arch protection, too.

The interior feels very upmarket and was impressively well put together. I liked the smart 12.3in multi-media screen which sits in the centre of the dashboard, with the air conditioning controls below that, but still in the driver’s eye line, so adjustments can be made without taking your eyes off the road.

The steering wheel is positioned lower down, with another instrument binnacle perched above it, again to keep the key information in front of the driver, not quite a traditional head-up display, but not far off. While it may look a little unusual at first, once you get used to it, it works very well.

I liked the Solterra to drive too, on the road it feels very well planted, perhaps helped by its four-wheel drive system, and unlike some other EVs I’ve tested recently, its body control was excellent and predictable, even when I took liberties with it through some of my favourite bends.

Subaru’s work on the suspension set up is obvious and has paid dividends, in fact, I would go so far as to say this is one of the best handling EVs I’ve driven, with a comfortable and compliant ride setup.

The boot is a decent size too and can be enlarged by folding down the rear seats which feature a traditional 60/40 split.

There are plenty of charging points for phones and gadgets with the latest USB-C connections for faster charging and ample storage around the cabin.

If you’re considering an EV as your next car, I would suggest you would be doing yourself a disservice by not having a proper look at a Subaru Solterra – it is definitely up there among my favourite EVs, so well worthy of consideration in my book.

THE VITAL STATISTICS

MODEL: Subaru Solterra

BATTERY: 71.4kWh, 218bhp, dual motor permanent AWD.

PERFORMANCE: Top speed 100 mph. 0-62mph in 6.9 secs.

BATTERY RANGE: 289 miles

CHARGING: Connection type: Combined Type 2 and CCS

On-board charger (AC) 7 kW

Rapid charging (DC) 150 kW CCS (Combined Charging System)

CO2 EMISSIONS: 0g/km.

PRICE: £52,495

WARRANTY: 3 years/60,000 miles

WEBSITE: www.subaru.co.uk

• All data correct at time of publication.