Ford Mustang scoops two global sales titles

Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang is celebrating two global sales crowns.

THE Ford Mustang is celebrating two global sales crowns, earning world’s best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupe title.

And the iconic model is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years.

Mustang sold 102,090 units, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019.

During this period its sales in Germany increased 33 per cent, in Poland they rose by nearly 50 per cent and in France they nearly doubled.

And some 4,300 models were sold in the UK last year, as part of 9,000 sold throughout Europe.

Ford’s chief operating officer Jim Farley said: “From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs.

“We are honoured to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

