Changes to Lexus LC 500 coupe

THE luxury flagship Lexus LC 500 coupe is getting a makeover and the first of the upgraded models is scheduled for release in July.

With updates to its suspension, gearbox and a revised multimedia system the latest LC also gets new-look alloys and revisions to its colour schemes inside and out.

Overall weight has been reduced by some 10 kilos thanks to the suspension changes and the 10-speed auto box has been improved to make it more user-friendly in everyday conditions.

Visually little has changed and the car looks as striking as ever with assertive styling and it is still powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine developing 464bhp which gives it a 0 to 60 acceleration time of 4.7 seconds.

All of the new versions are now fully smartphone compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems integrated into the car’s software.

Prices are due to be announced in May with the current iteration now priced from £78,150.

Have a look at our review on the Lexus RC 300h