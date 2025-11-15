RST Pathfinder motorcycle boot review

WITH our unpredictable weather, a good pair of RST motorcycle boots is almost essential equipment for any rider – especially for those of us who like to go touring.

RST motorbike boots offer a wide variety of boots for a variety of interests and riding styles, but this Pathfinder pair of boots I’ve been testing are specifically designed for touring.

With discreet RST branding, it’s a smart looking boot, and zips on each side allow the front of the boot to fold forward to make getting it on and off so much easier.

I have quite a high instep and getting my foot into the waterproof lining proved to be a bit tricky, but once squeezed in, the boot was comfortable. Perhaps I should have chosen something a touch bigger, but sizing is always a challenge to get right when you’re ordering online.

The Pathfinder is CE Certified and has a TPU shin protector with an integrated ankle protector. It has a floating shift pad as used on RST’s TracTech boots, which this means the shift change pad does not wrap round the boot, providing more comfort when you’re on the bike.

To further support the comfort levels, there are reflective, textile motion panels at the front and the rear of the boot. The double sided zips and hook & loop panels open up enabling the front of the boot to pivot away.

Inside the boot has an antibacterial gel insole, polycarbonate anti twist shank and a reinforced toe box.

The outsole has been designed specifically for touring and features hard-wearing deep grooves, perfect for the touring rider like me and offering good grip on the bike’s footpegs.

I’ve been caught in a few showers so far with these boots, although not torrential downpours – yet – and I can tell you that the sinaqua waterproof membrane has kept my feet completely dry – so far!

Let’s hope as the weather changes, and with a Scottish tour on the horizon, that continues to be the case as these boots and I clock up more miles!

The Pathfinder boot costs £179.99 and can be ordered direct from the RST website at www.ret-moto.com.

If you like this review, have a look at our thoughts on some matching kit to go with them.