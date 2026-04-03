Ring’s 5-in-1 lithium jump starter test/review: Power pack can boost your mood as well as your car.

YOU never know when your car is going to let you down, but in late autumn and winter it’s far more likely as temperatures drop, and heated seats, steering wheels, heaters and headlights are used daily, putting an increasing strain on ageing batteries.

This is where Ring’s new 5-in-1 lithium battery jump starter could come in handy – as it did for me – getting you going when the battery lets you down – but I have to say I was doubtful as to whether or not it would start a big diesel engine, but more of that in a minute.

I’ve been using this device mainly as a car tyre pump, checking and adjusting tyre pressures of my own vehicles, and press cars I get to review.

It allows you to select PSI, bar, or kpa, and to select the type of vehicle you are working on, from a football, to a push bike, a car or SUV. All good stuff, and it works well, but there is one drawback with this unit, and that is its display, which is difficult to see in daylight, so I’ve found that setting the desired tyre pressure indoors, or in the garage, is the best way to work with it, and it does the job nicely.

As well as pumping up your tyres, to cut down on the clutter in your car boot, Ring have thoughtfully included four other functions, a light, a 12V DC power supply and a powerbank, but it’s the jump starter function which has impressed me the most.

A friend’s car developed a lighting fault which flattened the battery on his drive. After a week, in cold temperatures, with the lighting fault completely draining the battery, we thought the AA would be needed to get the car and going and booked an appointment with them. But when they failed to arrive at the agreed time, and added an unreasonable two hour wait to a pre-booked appointment, we decided to give the jump starter a go.

To our amazement, once we connected it to the car’s battery, pressed the boost button, waited a few seconds and tried the ignition, the previously completely dark dashboard lit up like a Christmas tree. A few seconds later, after allowing the glow plugs to heat up, I pressed the start button and the the heavy 2.0-litre diesel engine burst into life.

It was a genuine moment of unexpected joy! A success which we didn’t expect and I promise, I have recommended this unit to several friends and colleagues on the back of it! To say I was impressed was an understatement!

The jump starter feature is capable of starting 12V vehicles, including petrol engines up to five litres, diesel engines up to three litres and can also be used on vehicles with Start/Stop technology. It even has a boost function that will start completely depleted batteries.

The built-in tyre inflator has a digital pressure gauge and auto stop function making looking after tyres easy. There is also a powerful torch to illuminate dark workspaces or when using this tool at night. In case of emergencies, the red flashing light and SOS mode ensures the user is visible and can signal for help, if needed.

There are other handy functions on this jump starter, such as a powerbank to ensure users can charge phones or gadgets when needed and a 12V DC power socket to charge and power a wide range of car accessories on the move.

To ensure Ring’s products remain hassle free, this jump starter will recharge to 100% in just four hours and comes in a handy storage case, to help keep all of the additional cables in one place.

As this jump starter is so lightweight, it can also be used by drivers and kept in the glovebox and is easy to carry around the vehicle to undertake the different jobs they might need. It is also simple to use, so every driver can be confident in using it effectively without the worry of the tool being too technical.

It costs £119.99, and I would say it’s worth every penny! Or you could try this model we previously reviewed

For more information visit www.shop.ringautomotive.com