Mercedes AMG C43 Coupe road test review: Luxury with an AMG badge, but what’s it like to live with?

MERCEDES has given its two-door C-Class coupe model an extensive mid-life makeover and the headline grabbing news is it comes with extra power.

The C-Class Coupe, Cabriolet and Estate models were given the refresh last year with a number of physical styling upgrades along with extra on-board technology, writes Maxine Ashford.

And the powertrains were also improved with the AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe powered by a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo petrol engine, now delivering 390hp, which is an increase of 23hp, along with 520Nm of torque.

That translates into pretty impressive performance stats with a 0-62mph sprint time of just 4.7 seconds and a top speed that is electronically limited to 155mph.

Any car delivering such impressive driving dynamics needs to look the business and the AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe is guaranteed to turn heads wherever it passes.

It has an athletic, muscular stance with a distinctive AMG radiator grille, four tailpipes, a panoramic electric glass sunroof, an AMG front apron and air intakes, privacy glass and 19-inch alloys.

The interior oozes class and is elegantly laid out with soft-touch surfaces, Saddle brown leather upholstery, open-pore grey oak trim and plenty more besides.

Despite its minimalist appearance, the car is packed with all the latest technology, including a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster that can be personalised to taste.

There is full smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, a navigation system and climate control.

It also introduces the latest generation AMG flat-bottomed steering wheel with a heavily contoured rim.

There are new Touch Control buttons on the wheel that can be used to control the instrument cluster and multimedia system by swiping the finger vertically or horizontally – it’s easy to use and means you can operate many functions while keeping your hands on the wheel.

There is also voice control or a newly-designed touchpad and controller to navigate the vehicle’s many systems.

Our car, costing £52,290 (£62,995 with options) also featured a Premium Plus Package as a £4,995 option and this added a Burmeister surround sound system, COMAND online system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-beam LED intelligent light system, wireless charging, ambient lighting, keyless operation and a panoramic sunroof.

A head up display added a further £720 to the price.

When it comes to performance, the AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe is an absolute powerhouse of a car.

It rapidly, yet smoothly, accelerates through the nine-speed automatic gearbox which has been specifically designed and tuned for very short shifts for rapid-fire bursts of pace and the road holding is ultra grippy meaning the car can be pushed hard into corners.

There are different drive modes called Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual that alter the responses of the engine, suspension, transmission and steering. And if you press M for manual – which is another new feature – you get full control of the gear changes via steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Another new setting on the latest model is a Slippery setting which is identified by a snowflake and offers extra grip on snow-covered roads. It also comes with Mercedes 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system for added reassurance.

The car is beautiful composed in the less aggressive settings, but switch across to Sport+ and it certainly livens up all the reactions. It also increases the volume considerably so people will hear you coming long before you turn the corner.

The running costs of the AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe will very much depend on how the car is driven. If thrashed to the hilt in Sport+ you can expect to see far less than the official combined 29.7mpg figure. The carbon emissions figure is set at 217g/km.

Comfort levels within the car are sublime and, like most two-door coupes, there is just about enough space in the car for two adults in the back provided the front seats are not pushed right back. The deep boot is deceptively large with a capacity of 400 litres.

Mercedes has packed the vehicle with safety features and driver aids making it a very impressive premium coupe for anyone with a little extra cash to spare, who enjoys the thrill of performance driving combined with all life’s little creature comforts.

FAST FACTS

Mercedes AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe

Price: £52,290, plus £10,705 extras

Mechanical:3 90hp, 2,996cc, V6, biturbo petrol-driven engine driving all four wheels via 9spd automatic transmission

Max Speed: 155mph

0-62mph: 4.7 seconds

Combined MPG: 29.7

Insurance Group: 45

C02 emissions: 217g/km

Bik rating: 37%

Warranty: 3yrs/unlimited miles