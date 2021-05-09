Polaris Challenge Morocco announced for 2021

POLARIS distributor in Morocco, YMF Extreme Motors, in conjunction with Carta Rallye, a well-known rally organiser in Morocco, has announced a new Polaris side-by-side event to be held this year; the 2021 Polaris Challenge Morocco.

To be hosted at the gates of the Sahara Desert in M’hamid El Ghizlane, the first edition of the 2021 Polaris Challenge Morocco will take place from 16th October to 23rd October this year. The routes have been specially selected with side-by-side vehicles in mind, providing Polaris owners with the exclusive opportunity to exercise their passion for off-road adventure and adrenaline over five days of intense riding.

Inviting riders from all over Europe, Middle East and Africa to enjoy the trails and dunes that Morocco has to offer, the Polaris Challenge Morocco will combine strategy, off-road driving ability and fun with its unique concept of point-to-point GPS navigation. Each day will bring a new route covering 150-200 kilometres per day. The challenge is to reach the end of the course each day in a given number of hours, while also trying to find the most direct route to minimise distance travelled; riders will need to alternate between tracks and off-road routes to find the right balance between speed and distance.

“We’re so excited to be hosting this new experience for Polaris customers – not just for our local community, but also for customers across the globe,” said YMF Extreme Motors management. “No matter the language we speak or country we’re from, we’re all united by a common passion in off-roading and this is the perfect opportunity to share this experience. We’ve designed the event so it’s suitable for both seasoned RZR riders as well as thrill-seekers who are completely new to the rally or racing scene. It’s the perfect place to push riding skills outside of their comfort zone and see the full potential of the Polaris line-up. It’s going to be an unforgettable event.”

The event will be open to all Polaris owners across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and registration will include accommodation, meals, public liability insurance, safety and medical teams, tracking devices, and free servicing provided by Polaris Morocco (parts not included). To make it as easy as possible to attend, the organisers are offering transport solutions for customer vehicles and equipment via set collection points across Europe, as well as airport/hotel transfers for the event*.

“The original concept is different from the typical timed rally race or discovery raid. We are co-organising this with the Carta Rallye team who already run the Carta Rally and Baja SSV Morocco; they have extensive international rally experience, so riders will get the level of support, logistics and service that you would expect from a world-class event.”

Registration for the event is now open and closes on 17th September. 2021 Registration fees will be €2,490 (£2,200) for each driver, and €1,490 (£1,320) for each co-driver.

*Vehicle transportation and airport to hotel transfers for attendees at extra cost. Flights not included in registration fees.

For more information, please contact Chris Armelin from Carta Rallye at +44 7966 207715 or info@polarischallengemorocco.com