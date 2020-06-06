Nissan Leaf is best known electric car, survey reveals

Nissan Leaf
The latest Nissan Leaf pictured at the Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby.

A SURVEY of more than 700 people has revealed the Nissan Leaf to be the best-known electric car.

More than 94 per cent of respondents to the survey by consumer advice brand DrivingElectric said they had heard of the Leaf.

Now in its second generation, the Nissan was the first pure-electric production car in the mainstream family car market when it launched in 2010.

The more expensive Tesla Model S and Jaguar I-Pace ranked a close second and third for buyer awareness, with 93 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

But the new Honda e, as well as the Mercedes EQC and Smart EQ ForTwo fared worst, with less than 68 per cent of those surveyed having heard of them.

