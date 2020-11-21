THE new Škoda Octavia vRS police car hits the streets with blue-light fleets. ŠKODA’s performance model has been an integral part of the brand’s line-up since 2001 and the fourth-generation vRS is the latest in a long-line of ŠKODA cars expertly converted for the emergency services.

Equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine that delivers 245PS to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the new ŠKODA Octavia vRS is capable of sprinting from 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds. This performance ensures that police officers, particularly those operating in rapid response teams, can respond quickly and effectively to any incident.

The bespoke conversion for the police service includes 360-degree visibility thanks to powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate – all complemented by a three tone siren.

The all-new Octavia vRS features a plethora of ŠKODA’s latest technology and connectivity systems. Ergonomics have been enhanced with selected one-touch keys for important vehicle functions and a 10-inch central display that features a touch control slider below the screen for ease of use. The Virtual Cockpit instrument panel is fitted as standard providing officers with instant access to vehicle data and information right in front of them. Other technologies as standard include full LED Matrix headlights with adaptive front light system (AFS), wireless smartphone integration, Adaptive Cruise Control, and front and rear parking sensors with Manoeuvre Assist.

Inside the car, the Octavia vRS continues to offer best-in-class storage capabilities. The boot, which can be controlled electronically for easier access, provides 600-litres of luggage space in the hatch with the estate model a slightly roomier 640-litres; both offering plenty of space for officers to transport equipment. Police officers will also benefit from heated front seats, a new multifunction three-spoke leather sports steering wheel featuring DSG paddles and chrome knurled wheels.

The bespoke Octavia vRS conversion for police forces launches with the 2.0 TSI 245PS DSG. The launch model is the first of a range of Octavia vRS models set to arrive over the coming months. These will include a manual version of the launch 2.0 TSI 245PS model, a 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG with the option of four-wheel drive and the brand’s first electrified vRS model – a 245PS Octavia vRS iV DSG.

ŠKODA’s team of specialist converters are able to deliver further modifications to meet the exact requirements of individual police services and units. Previous examples include the integration of ANPR cameras within the vehicle to tackle anti-social driving and identify uninsured drivers and equipping the rear of the vehicle with air-conditioned dog kennels for specialist dog handling teams.