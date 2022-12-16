ITALIAN luxury brand Maserati has confirmed that its much-anticipated all new mid-size SUV, the Grecale is now available to test drive across its UK retailer network.

Designed in the Trident brand’s Modena studio to deliver an everyday exceptional experience for owners, the Grecale combines premium versatility, elegance, performance and innovation. This all-new Maserati, the first in this segment and sitting below its larger Levante sibling, is as at home in the cut and thrust of the urban environment as it is on the open road, with performance, safety and luxurious grand tourer comfort at its core.

Three versions of the Grecale are initially available to order, priced from £58,500, with the all-electric Folgore to follow next year. The range starts with the GT (300HP), before moving up to the sportier Modena (330HP) – both powered by Maserati’s four-cylinder mild hybrid engine. The powerful flagship, the Trofeo offers 530HP and houses the V6 Nettuno engine as seen in the MC20 supercar. All versions are mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as well as all-wheel-drive (AWD) as standard.

Given the desirability of the Grecale and the fact that it holds its value well, buyers looking to finance one will be able to take advantage of Maserati Financial Services PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) offer for the GT version, of £566 per month*, with 6.8% APR over a four year period.

Maserati’s designers and engineers have ensured that the Grecale delivers many best-in-class features including generous interior space, driveability and handling, with a sumptuous interior using an array of the finest wood, carbon fibre and leather combinations. The interior also includes the traditional coveted Maserati clockface that is, for the first time, digitised and voice controlled.

As you would expect from a luxury marque, Grecale comes comprehensively equipped as standard, including Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, active cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear active braking, full LED headlights, hill descent control, rear view camera, 12.3-inch touchscreen and 8.8 multi-function comfort screen. In car technology is managed by the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system and Maserati Connect, enabling state of the art connectivity and support.

Drivers seeking even more driving pleasure, luxury and technology can specify numerous options, including the acclaimed Sonus Faber audio system (128W with 21 speakers).

Style also has not been forgotten. For buyers looking to tailor Grecale to their exacting tastes, Maserati offers its distinctive Fuoriserie customisation programme, allowing them to create their dream one-of-a-kind SUV, both inside and out.

Commenting on the arrival of the eagerly anticipated Maserati SUV, Peter Charters, General Manager, North Europe said, “We’re absolutely delighted that the Grecale is now available on our shores. We’ve been jealously watching our colleagues in other markets selling the car in left-hand drive form over the last few months and can’t wait to now offer test drives across our UK network. It’s an ever-growing part of the market and our latest SUV is here to offer buyers something a little different. We are already seeing huge interest in it and are confident its compelling blend of elegance and sportiness will really appeal to British buyers seeking to make their everyday exceptional”.

Potential buyers can configure their new Grecale online, including the Fuoriserie customisation programme, by visiting the Maserati website.

