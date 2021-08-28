A NEW look is being given to BMW’s all-electric iX3 medium sized SUV only a year after the car was first launched in the UK.

Changes are being made to the exterior design to bring the vehicle into line with BMW’s next generation of EVs and the car maker’s M Sport package is now being fitted as standard.

Prices will start from £59,730 when the iX3 M Sport is released in December with the higher specification iX3 M Sport Pro starting from £62,730.

The styling changes include alterations to the BMW kidney grille which make it larger while the headlight design is now slimmer.

On the M Sport Pro model additional standard features include a head-up display, a surround sound Harman Kardon audio system, fully automatic headlights and gesture control for most of the car’s systems.

Technically, the car is unaltered which gives it a full charge range of up to 286 miles with a 0 to 62mph acceleration time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 112mph.

Recharging to 80 per cent capacity can be done in 34 minutes and an extra 62 miles can be added to the range in just 10 minutes, according to official figures.