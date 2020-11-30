THE Ducati road sports bike changes its name and becomes SuperSport 950, also renewing its aesthetics, electronic equipment and richness of equipment, as well as becoming compliant with Euro 5 anti-pollution regulations (in the countries where the regulation applies).

Four years after its launch, the design of the SuperSport 950 evolves thanks to the new fairings designed by the Ducati Style Centre which give the bike more sportiness, dynamism, fluidity in shapes and a strong and decisive resemblance to the Panigale V4. A new look that transforms the SuperSport 950 into the Ducati for younger customers looking for their first sports bike.

More bike stories can be found here

The side view of the SuperSport 950 is marked by air vents reminiscent of the double extractor of the Panigale V4 models. The lower fairing now extends to the side silencer, hiding the mechanical components and visually recalling the track bikes. The fairings are integrated with the headlight through a pair of fins that direct fresh air to two side openings to the headlight that vent onto the rider’s legs, improving thermal comfort.

The front view is dominated by the new full-LED headlamp with daylight DRL, which clearly recalls the light signature of the Panigale V4. The headlamp is completed by two bi-function LED modules for low beam and high beam that create a symmetrical look when the lights are on.

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, revised to comply with Euro 5 standard (in the countries where the regulation applies). The interventions on the exhaust system and the engine control system have not changed its character from the full-bodied delivery at all revs, and the maximum power and torque values, which are confirmed respectively as 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The oil bath clutch is now activated by the new hydraulic control with self-bleeding radial pump equipped with an adjustable lever.

The SuperSport 950 is equipped with electronic controls based on information from Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform, capable of instantly detecting the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles in space. The electronic package consists of: Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO available on all versions, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, a new feature on this model that characterises its sporting nature.

The electronic settings are adjusted via the menu of the new 4.3” full-TFT display with graphics and interface, inspired by that of the Panigale family.

These updates make the SuperSport 950 sportier in appearance, more fun to ride and even easier, safer, and more comfortable thanks to a richer standard equipment.

The SuperSport 950 also relies on the latest evolution of the Ducati trellis frame, which uses the engine as a load-bearing element, combined with an elegant single-sided aluminium swingarm. The front is equipped with a Marzocchi fork with 43 mm diameter stanchions, the rear with a Sachs shock absorber. The Brembo brake system consists of M4-32 monobloc radial calipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, operated by a self-bleeding radial pump with separate reservoir and adjustable lever. At the rear, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with a 245 mm diameter disc, with a Brembo two-piston caliper. The SuperSport 950 is fitted with three-spoke alloy wheels with a sporty “Y” design that fit the 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso® III at the front and 180/55 ZR 17 at the rear.

The SuperSport 950 range also includes the 950 S version, equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension and passenger seat cover. Both can be customized by drawing on the Ducati Performance accessories and packages catalogue, allowing you to configure the bike based on your tastes and needs.