Suzuki Ignis wins Northern Group’s Car of the Year Award

THE Suzuki Ignis has been named the 2017 Northern Car of the Year.

It is the second time in four years that Suzuki has received the award, having also won with the outgoing Swift Sport model in 2014.

The region’s pre-eminent motoring journalists, members of the Northern Group of Motoring Writers, placed the eye-catching Ignis at the top of the poll from a long list that covered every new model introduced over 12 months.

The diminutive sports utility pipped the Mazda’s MX-5 RF, the SEAT Ateca and the Peugeot 3008 to the accolade.

NGMW general secretary and contest organiser, Alan Domville, said: “Suzuki’s tremendous sales performance in recent years has been remarkable and our members’ judgment this year once again reflects that.”

“Ignis is one of the marque’s many splendid vehicles and truly satisfies our principal criteria – value for money.”

Receiving the award from Julie Marshall, chair of the Northern Group, at the annual test day for automotive writers organised by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders at Wetherby Racecourse, in partnership with Newspress, Alun Parry, Suzuki’s head of press and PR, and press officer Jessica Grimditch expressed their delight.

The traditional prize is a suitably inscribed genuine miner’s lamp – a symbol of the north and is seen as the “Oscar” of the motoring world.

The award has been held annually since 2005.

