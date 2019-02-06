Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid road test report and review: The Hyundai Ioniq comes in three versions, depending on your preferences. DAVID HOOPER is impressed with the quality and attractive pricing which is on offer in one of the new models.

HYUNDAI is one of the latest manufacturers to offer cars which, to a greater or lesser degree, incorporate electric power.

The Ioniq line-up offers something for most, with its mix of full hybrid, plug-in electric, or fully electric model options.

Our test car is a full hybrid, utilising a petrol engine and an electric motor to power the car, which for many car buyers with an environmental conscience will tick a big box, while avoiding the need to actually plug the car in at night to recharge a battery.

The beauty of full hybrid technology is that the car continuously switches between its petrol engine, battery, or a combination of the two, depending on road conditions, driving style and battery condition. The only thing the driver has to think about is driving the car, which no doubt, is enough for many busy motorists who don’t want to add range anxiety to their list of daily worries.

Driving our Ioniq test car is no different to driving a conventional automatic. The drivetrain changes from petrol power, to electric power, or using both together is imperceptible most of the time, but you can keep track of what is going on by watching the central monitor.

It works well and during my few days with the Ioniq we covered 400-plus miles, and saw an average mpg figure of 52.3 across the full variety of road and traffic conditions.

The Hyundai Ioniq drives very well and offers plenty of “help” for the driver, notably radar cruise control and lane-keep assist which can make motorway driving that much more enjoyable, with the car adjusting its speed according to the traffic conditions, and keeping you in your lane surprisingly well – but take your hands off the steering wheel for more than a second or two, and the car knows – and tells you off! Spooky!

Performance is pleasingly brisk when required, and the car comes with a standard six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and with flappy paddles on the back of the steering wheel, you can control the gear changes yourself when the fancy takes you – which also makes the dash change to a sportier look.

Equipment levels are generous in this top of the range Premium SE model – even the steering wheel is electrically heated – lovely on the freezing mornings when I tested the car, but my favourite gadget was the wireless phone charging pad which charges your phone without the need to physically connect it. Just place your mobile on the pad and if it’s one of the latest models, it charges, all by itself. Brilliant, and that alone was worth the considerable expense of a new phone! You also get reversing cameras, parking sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, follow you home headlights, auto dimming rear mirror – the list is lengthy and impressive. Standard on all three versions are 15in alloys, bluetooth, DAB radio, rear parking sensors, climate control, and emergency city braking etc.

The Hyundai Ioniq is a good-looking car, capable even of turning a head or two, however I’ve never been a fan of split rear windows as featured on the Ioniq, and previously various Honda’s, most notably the Civic. While it might look good from the outside on a sunny day, at this time of year, the bottom half of the rear window quickly gets dirty while the top half stays clean and with no rear wiper, you’ll be needing a cloth to clean it with.

Inside, the accommodation is generous and comfortable and it all feels to be of good quality and well put together. The boot is a good size too, making this hybrid a practical everyday family car.

Hyundai backs its cars with long warranties and the Ioniq comes with five years and unlimited miles, while the warranty on the battery is for eight years or 125,000 miles, which should mean its resale values will be assured for years to come!

Rating:

THE VITAL STATISTICS

MODEL: Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Premium SE

ENGINE: 1580cc, 141bhp four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine, driving front wheels through a dual clutch manual sequential auto mode gearbox.

PERFORMANCE: Top speed 115mph. 0-62mph in 10.8 secs.

ECONOMY: Combined: 78.5mpg.

Wheel World test average: 52.3mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 84g/km.

FUEL TANK: 45 litres.

INSURANCE: Group 11

PRICE: £26,505

WARRANTY: Five year unlimited mileage, 8 years/125,000 miles battery

WEBSITE: www.hyundai.co.uk

• All data correct at time of publication.