DS 7 Crossback road test and review – Classy and elegant

DS 7 Crossback road test and review: We put the DS 7 Crossback through its paces, and enjoy a bit of “light” entertainment.

IF you like a light show, then this is the car for you! The new DS 7 Crossback boasts headlights like no other which are a work of art in their own right.

With twizzling headlight elements that spin and turn, they are a sight to behold, took the motor show stage by storm as a concept car and now, in full production, are enthralling potential customers – or anyone who happens to see a DS 7 on the road.

It’s something a bit different, so coming from a vehicle in the Citroen stable, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Although DS Automobiles has now become a standalone brand, its mother ship has a long and distinguished history of breaking automotive conventions.

The rear light clusters are just as spectacular and wrap around the rear flanks of this stylish SUV.

With an imposing front grille, the DS 7 Crossback is the first of the DS range to be built as a DS in its own right, and not be developed from an existing Citroen model as the DS brand continues to step away from Citroen.

Inside, the focus on style continues, with a large screen spanning the top of the centre console which is home to most of the car’s main functions. I also loved the switches on the centre console, which are beautifully designed and just ooze quality. Customers have the choice of Elegance, Performance Line, Prestige and Ultra Prestige, and even the entry-level Elegance gets 18in alloy wheels and the 8in central touchscreen.

There’s no getting away from it, the interior of a DS 7 feels quite special and comes packed to the gunnels with the latest equipment and “toys” which are becoming common place.

The interior space belies the car’s exterior dimensions and feels like it’s the size of an Audi Q5, when in reality, it is officially classed as a small SUV – think Audi A3, BMW X1. That said, it will seat five in comfort, with plenty of rear leg room, while at the back, the boot is also generous and will accommodate most things you would ever want to.

On the road, the DS 7 drives well enough, but is pitching in against some seriously good rivals in this market sector. It is quiet on the road allowing very little noise to penetrate the cabin, and the elevated seating position gives a good view of what’s happening around you.

Dynamically, it drives well enough for a big car but doesn’t feel as sharp as some as its competition when you press on. Adopt a slower pace, and the DS 7 Crossback slots happily into the role of a luxury cruiser – and it’s excellent at eating up the miles on a long trip, delivering you to your destination in a relaxed, stress free mood, having been cosseted by its large, armchair-like seats.

The range is all front wheel drive and will ultimately feature three-cylinder versions, diesels and a plug-in hybrid performance E-Tense model.

Our test car was powered by the 1.6-litre engine which honestly felt a little under-powered in this sizeable car.

Prices for the DS 7 Crossback range start from a reasonable £27.790 but can become a tad on the expensive side for higher-spec models, so compare the spec sheets before you sign your cheque.

THE VITAL STATISTICS

MODEL: DS 7 Crossback Performance Line 8-speed auto

ENGINE: 1598cc, 225bhp four-cylinder petrol engine, driving front wheels through 8-speed auto gearbox.

PERFORMANCE: Top speed 141mph. 0-62mph in 8.3 secs.

ECONOMY: Combined: 36.5mpg.

Wheel World test average: ????mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 134g/km.

FUEL TANK: 55 litres.

INSURANCE: Group 29.

PRICE: £36,530.

WARRANTY: 3 years/60,000 miles

WEBSITE: www.dsautomobiles.co.uk

• All data correct at time of publication.