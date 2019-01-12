Versatile Decathlon clothing ideal for wintery days out

WE’VE all been there I’m sure, go for a nice day out, a walk in the countryside, and as you arrive, the Heavens open! Well, as someone once said, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes.

A good waterproof jacket and some quick drying trousers are just the ticket, and Decathlon is one of many manufacturers to offer reasonably priced, robust and waterproof clothing.

Now the cold weather has arrived, it’s worth keeping a warm coat in the car in case of an unexpected breakdown, or in case the heavy snow which has been affecting central Europe finds its way to the UK.

Whether it’s hiking through the woodland or just a simple stroll through the country, Decathlon has the best products for every kind of expedition.

From lightweight jackets to warm gloves, each product has been designed and tested to make sure outdoor enthusiasts will be well looked after even in the chilliest of seasons.

I’ve been reviewing a few items in the range – the Quechua by Decathlon Men’s Mountain Hiking Fleece at £17.99 is not only brings with a bit of outdoor style, it is also warm and light and will fold up into your back pack. This hiking fleece is the perfect ally against the cold whilst enjoying the sights of the countryside. Meanwhile, the elastic fabric means it’s extremely comfortable to wear for those on longer walks and the two zipped pockets provide avid country walkers with the peace of mind that their belongings are safe as they venture through nature.

Versatile Decathlon clothing ideal for wintery days outwill keep country walkers dry and is ideal for those wanting to enjoy a peaceful walk in the countryside without getting cold.

This jacket is also waterproof, thanks to the water-repellent surface coating on the outside protecting walkers from all-weather elements. It is easy to store making it easy to transport when no longer in use, particularly if the weather decides to shine on a winters’ day – simply fold away into the left-hand pocket and zip it closed.

Taking great care to respect the environment, this jacket is made from 50% recycled materials and features an interior jacket lining that was produced with 40% less CO2 emissions.

For something a bit more substantial, the Quechua by Decathlon Forclaz 400 Men’s Waterproof Jacket at £59.99 offers good protection from any weather condition, be it heavy rain or wind for those on country walks.

The fitted cut of the jacket means that the fabric can stretch easily and can be worn over another layer.

Meanwhile, the ventilation zips under the arms can keep the body temperature constant, ideal for those on a long, intense trek.

What’s more, there are three waterproof pockets to store any belongings in which means all the gear will be protected from the weather.

Quechua Rainwarm 500 3-In-1 Men’s Waterproof Jacket – Was £79.99, Now £69.99

This jacket is the ideal travel companion for walkers who want to pack light but don’t want to sacrifice the protection that a heavy-duty jacket offers.

The outer jacket allows air to pass through, meaning that even in the most difficult hikes wearers can keep cool and dry as it allows excess perspiration to escape. The removable inner jacket is even padded to add extra warmth – perfect when hikers need to keep warm during cold weather conditions.

The waterproof component of the jacket helps to keep wearers protected from the wet weather by keeping out the rain, making this jacket a solid all-rounder choice.

Forclaz Men’s Blue Long Sleeve Mountain Trekking T-Shirt Techwool190 – £24.99

This long-sleeved t-shirt is ideal for country walkers looking to trek for long periods of time. Made with merino wool, this t-shirt will keep wearers dry for longer by absorbing excess moisture.

Not only that, but as merino wool is a soft and naturally warm material, country walkers won’t have to worry about wearing an uncomfortable and itchy t-shirt just to keep the chill of winter at bay.

As wool is naturally anti-bacterial, this t-shirt is ideal for preventing bad odours from forming on a walk and means that this t-shirt can even be worn numerous times without the need to wash it!

Forclaz Mountain Trekking Tights Trek100 – £7.99

These tights are designed to keep wearers warm in the coldest weather this winter.

Featuring brushed microfleece on the inside and outside of the legs, the tights act as an insulator for added warmth when walking outside. Meanwhile the polyester knit allows water vapour generated by the body to escape, so that they stay fresh for longer.

Machine washable and resistant to creasing, these trekking tights are easy to maintain and pack.

Quechua MH500 Men’s Mountain Hiking Trousers – £24.99

These trousers are the ideal companion for the countryside walker who is looking for a lightweight pair of trousers.

Made to maximise movement, these trousers are close-fitting and feature a two-way stretch fabric for better comfort.

What’s more, the polyamide fabric allows air to pass through so that they dry quickly, whilst preventing walkers from overheating.

Quechua Trek 500 Adult Trekking Mountain Gloves – £7.99

Designed for keeping hands warm and toasty in the cold with the polyester fabric, these trekking gloves are ideal for country walks this winter.

Wearers won’t have to compromise their freedom of movement nor will they have to take the gloves off to operate their smartphone, thanks to the touchscreen compatible thumb and forefinger.

Additionally, these gloves have a leash, allowing wearers to keep them safe by tying them together so they never have to worry about losing them when they need them the most.

Decathlon has 45 stores in the UK and sells a variety of sports equipment, clothing and accessories perfect for those want to get active or maximise their performance.

For more information, visit www.decathlon.co.uk