Keeping cool this summer with a breath of Arctic Air

WITH these steamy hot summer days, stocks of fans are disappearing from our retailers rather rapidly, but this personal space cooler from JML could offer a stylish and fun alternative, and because it’s new, not many people know about it yet.

It’s like your own personal air conditioner, and we loved it. You fill it with water, plug it in, press a big button on the top of the unit and away you go, cool air blowing directly at you, and there’s a choice of three fan speeds.

We also liked the fact that you can choose from a selection of colours which illuminate a panel on the side of the unit.

It costs £49.99 from JMLDirect.com and could be worth the investment just to be able to sleep on these humid nights.

